Mayor and Charleston Dirty Birds to Unveil New Mural at GoMart Ballpark

CHARLESTON, WV - As the Charleston Dirty Birds prepare to take the field tonight in their 2023 home opener, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will join leaders of the community and the team to unveil a new art project at GoMart Ballpark at 6:00 p.m. The mural honors Toni Stone, a West Virginian who was the first woman to play regular-season baseball games in a men's professional league.

Toni Stone played second base for the Negro League's Indianapolis Clowns in 1953 and the Kansas City Monarchs in 1954. The art project in her honor began last August during the Dirty Birds' annual African American Heritage Night as fans of all ages helped paint the background for the mural to be displayed on the concourse behind home plate, starting this evening. City Art Director Jeff Pierson led the creation and development of the mural.

"It is a tremendous honor to have had the opportunity to contribute to this public art project, and to help unveil a mural that celebrates Toni Stone's longstanding baseball legacy and brings greater attention to the contributions of women athletes to our sport's history," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "It is my hope that young women will see this mural and be inspired to learn more about Toni Stone-the obstacles she overcame and her courageous and pioneering spirit."

"We were very pleased to participate in this mural project as a reminder that GoMart Ballpark is about so much more than just the 66 home games the Dirty Birds will play here this year as West Virginia's only professional baseball team," said Dirty Birds' owner Andy Shea. "Toni Stone had to overcome two significant barriers to be included in professional baseball, and her presence in this ballpark will be a very present reminder for years to come that exclusion has no place in baseball - and all people are welcome here."

"The Toni Stone Mural Project is a perfect example of how Public Art can tell the important stories that make our history," said Charleston Art Director Jeff Pierson, who first conceptualized the project leading up to the 2023 African American Heritage Night. "Toni Stone is an important figure in our history and it is my hope this mural will continue to inspire generations."

Pierson learned about Toni Stone as he was researching a project for another baseball field last year and then, working with the Dirty Birds front office leadership, seized on the opportunity to make it into a community-drawn mural at the ballpark and for the ballpark by having fans paint the dozens of circles that compose the background. Charleston artist Vasilia Scouras used those circles to create its colorful background while Pierson created the rendering of Toni Stone.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

