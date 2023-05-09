ALPB Bullpen, May 9, 2023

May 9, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







Around The Horn: While High Point has jumped out to a 9-1 start to the season, the Rockers will be challenged this week as they meet up with the next best records in the South Division... High Point plays at 7-2 Lexington in the midweek series then hosts 6-3 Gastonia on the weekend... North leader So. Maryland will play at Staten Island and York this week... The Blue Crabs and Rockers will each venture onto the road for the first time this week while Charleston will finally open at home on May 9 vs. Lancaster.

Walk-Offs: So. Maryland's Alex Crosby hit a walk-off grand slam to beat Charleston 11-7 on 5/7... That same day, High Point SS Ryan Grotjohn led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo shot to walk-off Frederick, 3-2... Long Island walked off Staten Island on 5/4 behind a Mike Wilson two-run single.

Contracts Purchased: The Texas Rangers purchased the contract of RHP James Marvel from High Point... Staten Island RHP Kyle McGowin had his contract purchased by the Houston Astros.

Streaking: High Point owns the ALPB's longest active winning streak at seven straight while York's current five-game streak is its longest since 2021... So. Maryland has won its last four.

The Week that Was: Stats leaders for the just completed May 2-8 games show High Point 1B John Nogowski led the league with six homers, nine extra base hits and 17 RBI while Long Island's Joe DeCarlo hit .478 (11-for-23)... High Point SS Ryan Grotjohn collected a league-high 12 hits... Gastonia's Tyler Thomas was the only pitcher with a pair of wins during the week... Long Island's Brett Kennedy led all league pitchers with 13 strikeouts while Lexington's Garrett Schilling paced the relievers with 3 saves.

Midweek Marvels: Frederick INF Osvaldo Abreu went 5-for-8 (.625) in three games vs. Lexington... High Point 1B John Nogowski had nine RBI in three games vs. Charleston on a pair of doubles and two home runs... Frederick's OF/1B Craig Dedelow opened the season with a homer in each of the first five games of the year... That coincided with his six-game hitting streak to start the campaign... Dedelow also collected an RBI in six of the first seven contests of the year... High Point 2B Shed Long, Jr. is the second-shortest player in the ALPB but he slashed .733/1.400/2.133 in three games vs. Charleston, going 6-for-10 with eight runs, two doubles, two HR and four RBI... Staten Island 2B Adrian Sanchez had eight hits in three games vs. Long Island... Long Island's Brett Kennedy struck out nine in five innings of work vs. Staten Island 5/2... Long Island SS Adeiny Hechavarria had three hits, a three-run homer and four RBI vs. Staten Island on 5/2... High Point's Neil Ramirez allowed just one hit to Charleston over 5 IP on 5/2... Gastonia's Scott Manea collected four hits vs. So. Maryland on 5/2... York 3B Alejandro Rivero had a homer and four RBI while SS Trent Giambrone added four RBI vs. Lancaster on 5/3... So. Maryland 2B Michael Wielansky had a pair of homers vs. Gastonia on 5/3... Gastonia CF Zach Jarrett went 4-for-6 vs. So. Maryland on 5/3... On 5/4, Gastonia's Marcus Walden struck out eight and walked just one over 5 IP vs. So. Maryland.

Weekend Wonders: Patrick Ledet earned a 1-0 win for Lexington by allowing just three hits over 7 IP to Lancaster on 5/5... York's Nick Raquet improved to 2-0 by fanning 10 and allowing just two hits over 7 IP in a 4-0 win over Staten Island on 5/5... So. Maryland's Daryl Thompson won his second game of the year in typical Daryl Thompson fashion: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 K in a 2-1 victory over Charleston on 5/5... Gastonia's Curtis Terry hit a solo homer in the ninth to break a 2-2 tie and give the Honey Hunters a 3-2 win at Long Island 5/5... High Point's RF Ben Aklinski had five hits and tied the club record with 13 total bases in a 12-4 win over Frederick on 5/5... York RF Jacob Rhinesmith had four hits, three runs and a pair of doubles vs. Staten Island on 5/6... Long Island CF Boog Powell was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in a 3-1 win over Gastonia on 5/6... LI reliever Joe Kuzia earned a win over Gastonia by striking out 6 in 2.1 IP and not allowing a hit... High Point knuckleballer Mickey Jannis allowed just one hit over five innings in a win over Frederick on 5/6... Lexington overcame a 6-1 deficit to win 7-6 at Lancaster on 5/7 behind Abiatal Avelino who had three hits and three RBI in the contest.

ERA Leaders: Two ALPB pitchers with qualifying innings share the league ERA lead at 0.00... High Point starter Ben Braymer has not allowed a run through two 6-inning starts while CWV's Joe Testa hasn't been scored upon in 6.1 innings over one start and one relief appearance.

