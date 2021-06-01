Barnstormers Sign Right-Hander Taggart

The Lancaster Barnstormers signed right-hander Danny Taggart prior to Sunday's game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. He made his debut in the Sunday game, striking out both batters he faced.

A native of Hicksville, New York, the 24 year-old is scheduled to start Wednesday night's game at High Point, the middle game of the three-game series against the Rockers.

Taggart spent four seasons pitching for Adelphi University on his native Long Island. After completing his time with the Panthers, he split the 2019 season between Monterey of the Pecos League and Salina of the Pacific Association, going a combined 3-1 with a 6.08 ERA. He threw two complete games out of his five starts with Monterey. Last year, he pitched in the All-American Baseball Challenge in the New York City area and the Yinzer Baseball Confederacy around Pittsburgh.

He also appeared for the Black Sox travel squad and caught the eye of Lancaster manager Ross Peeples.

"We are very short on pitching right now," said Peeples. "Taggert threw against us a couple years ago in spring training and held his own. He was the most stretched out of the Black Sox pitchers, and, with our need for starters, we are glad he can join us. I am looking forward to seeing what he can do."

The Barnstormers have had four starting pitchers' contracts purchased by Major League organizations, including two in the last week.

