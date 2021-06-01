Revs Drop Memorial Day Finale to Rockers

(York, Pa.): In their first Memorial Day home game since 2016, the York Revolution could not overcome an early deluge from the High Point Rockers offense, dropping Monday's four-game series finale, 13-1 at PeoplesBank Park.

It was a rough first for York as the Rockers scored seven times on just two hits. High Point was issued eight walks by Revs starter Austin Steinfort. Following an RBI sac fly to left from Michael Russell and a two-run single from Edwin Arroyo, four walks came with the bases loaded to drive in four more runs. A total of 13 batters would come to the plate for High Point in the first inning.

Between the second and fifth innings, four more unanswered High Point runs were scored. Giovanny Alfonzo singled to center in the second to drive in a run, Arroyo collected his own RBI single to center field in the fourth, and Russell drove in two in the fifth with his third double of the series for an 11-0 lead.

York answered in the sixth with Carlos Franco's line drive single to right to score Welington Dotel from second following his leadoff double. Following a bad relay from right field on his single, Franco attempted to advance to second and was struck on the hand on a throw from catcher Logan Moore. The Revs third baseman stayed in to run but was replaced in the field by Josh Vitters who moved over from second base the next inning.

High Point answered York's run in the sixth with their own in the seventh on an RBI double to left field from Jared Mitchell to make it 12-1. Gary DiSarcina, Jr. provided the Rockers' final run on an RBI double to left-center in the ninth.

Steinfort (0-1) suffered the loss allowing eight runs (seven earned) on four hits, eight walks, and two strike outs in two innings of work.

Bryce Hensley (1-0) earned the win for High Point, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk while fanning four. The lefty recorded ground outs on 14 of his first 15 outs of the night and induced three of the Rockers' four ground ball double plays turned on the evening.

Up Next: The Revs hit the road for nine games broken up by an off-day on June 7. Gastonia is the first stop on the trip as RHP Jake Welch will make his 2021 debut on Tuesday night. RHP Alexis Candelario (0-1, 4.91) takes the mound for the Honey Hunters. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM, 1350 WOYK AM, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and on the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:30 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

The Revolution return to People's Bank Park on June 11 for a 12-game homestand. Friday, June 11 is Pride Night presented by UPMC as well as Foodie Friday and Fast Play Friday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

