Lexington Legends Announce Inaugural Atlantic League Home Opener Roster

Lexington Legends Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends have announced their 2021 Inaugural Atlantic League Home Opener Roster. The roster includes two former University of Kentucky players (Beggs, Aklinksi), three former

University of Louisville players (Sturgeon, Thompson, Self), and one Eastern Kentucky University player (Quillens). The roster also includes eight players with MLB service time (Carson, Cingrani, Hauschild, McGowan, Owens, Ravin, Pacheco, Phillips).

The Legends announced May 31st that they had signed seventeen-year Major League veteran, Brandon Phillips.

Phillips will join the Legends as the first ever Atlantic League player to be on the roster for a team that he co-owns. Phillips is a 3-time MLB All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, 30-30 Club Member, and a World Series Champion (Boston Red Sox 2018). He was drafted in the 2nd round by the Montreal Expos and began his career with the Cleveland Indians (3 years), Cincinnati Reds (11 years), Atlanta Braves (1 year), Los Angeles Angels (1 year), and Boston Red Sox (1 year). Brandon has a career .275 batting average, 2,029 hits, 211 home runs, 209 stolen bases, and 951 RBIs.

"This roster is exactly what we said it would look like when we first announced the Legends were joining the Atlantic League. We have guys with Central Kentucky connections, guys with name recognition throughout the Commonwealth, and the highest level of baseball this City has ever seen." Said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea. "Everyone in this entire organization has worked tirelessly to get to this point. Professional baseball is officially stronger than ever in Lexington."

Brandon Phillips' first regular season game will be the Legends home opener on Tuesday June 1st as the Legends take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in their inaugural Atlantic League game in Lexington. Phillips will join former Cincinnati Reds teammates Tony Cingrani and Jordan Pacheco on the Legends roster.

