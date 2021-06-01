Ducks Storm Back in Eighth But Fall in West Virginia

(Charleston, W.Va.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Charleston Charlies (West Virginia Power) 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Appalachian Power Park.

Sal Giardina gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a long solo home run to right-center field off Charlies starter David Kubiak. A three-run fourth inning off Ducks starter Brendan Feldmann put the Charlies ahead 3-1. A fielding error that scored Scott Kelly, an RBI single by Alberto Callasop and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Elmer Reyes did the damage.

Long Island rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning on a solo home run to left field by Daniel Fields and a pinch hit RBI single to left by Clint Freeman. However, a two-out RBI single to right by Yovan Gonzalez in the bottom of the eighth put Charleston ahead for good.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Feldmann lasted five innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five this and a walk with two strikeouts. Kubiak pitched five innings as well, yielding a run on one hit and two walks while striking out five. Mike Broadway (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in one inning of relief. Devin Raftery (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering a run on four hits in one inning of work. Jean Machi recorded his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Ducks and Power play the middle game of their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as the Ducks official Facebook and YouTube accounts. Mike Bolsinger (0-1, 13.50) takes the mound for the Ducks against Power righty Arik Sikula (0-1, 9.00).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 8, to begin a three-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's the first Triple Play Tuesday of the season! If the Ducks turn a triple play in the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by calling (631) 940-TIXX or.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

