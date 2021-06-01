July4York Is Back

June 1, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): York's biggest July 4 party is back - and it's twice as big with a never-before-seen double fireworks show in downtown York.

Traditions Bank, presenting sponsor of July4York, and the York Revolution revealed their plans today.

"We are excited to once again be working with the Revolution to bring York this annual celebration of our independence," said Gene Draganosky, President and CEO of Traditions Bank. "I can't think of a time when we have needed this more as a country and community. Each year, we look forward to this fun opportunity to come together in appreciation of our community. We are honored to be a part of this York tradition."

This year, the event will literally double in size. The Revs will simultaneously shoot fireworks inside the ballpark after their July 4 game and from Small Field directly behind the ballpark. Both the inside-the-park show and Smalls Field display will be visible to fans with tickets who attend the July 4 game, and the Small Field show provides a free community display for those unable to attend the game.

"With our Independence Day celebration cancelled last year by COVID-19, we decided to literally blow it out of the park this year," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We are really excited to make this year's celebration and fireworks show something that people will never forget."

The fireworks display will launch at approximately 9:30 p.m. thanks to the sponsorship of Glatfelter Insurance Group.

Additional details of celebration elements and any COVID-19 safety adaptations will be announced shortly.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.