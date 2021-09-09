Barnstormers, Revs Suspended Until Thursday

In a season of non-stop plot twists, the Lancaster Barnstormers and York Revolution found themselves in another game too bizarre to be scripted by Hollywood.

The game between the two clubs was suspended until Thursday evening with York leading, 9-8, in the bottom of the 11th. Lancaster had the tying run on base and one out when play was halted. It will resume at 6:00 PM on Thursday with LeDarious Clark at first and one out. Donald Goodson is the scheduled hitter.

Over the roughly 4:17 when the ball was in play, the Barnstormers assumed two leads and York three. At that point, the heavy rains, which had been anticipated all night, struck forcing the suspension.

York had taken a 9-6 lead into the top of the 11th inning in the longest game by innings this season. With Lancaster's bullpen depleted from the last few days as well as the club playing one short due to Anderson De La Rosa's severe ear injury on Sunday, Blake Gailen took the mound. The move forced Blake Allemand to go to first, and Goodson, the previous reliever, to take third.

Gailen walked Nellie Rodriguez to fill in first base before pinch hitter Andrew Dundon laid down a sacrifice bunt. Lancaster opted to walk Welington Dotel intentional. Lancaster's scrambled infield came into play. Josue Herrera struck a ground ball to Allemand, who could not find a clean handle, the flipped the ball backwards over Hoover's head, allowing a second run to score. Gailen fired to first with Herrera breaking. Rondon went down on Hoover's throw to second then missed Dotel racing home from third with the runner attempting to leap over catcher Anthony Peroni. The tag was not applied, nor did Dotel touch the plate, but the runner stepped back before Gailen could retrieve the baseball. With Lenin Rodriguez batting, both runners were thrown out stealing 1-3-6-2.

Alejandro De Aza took Victor Capellan's first pitch out of the park to right center, bringing home Allemand as well. Gailen was retired on a foul pop up for the first out, but Clark walked after a long battle, placing the tying run at first.

Lancaster had taken a 3-0 lead behind Nile Ball over the first four innings on a two-run fielding error by second baseman Jack Kenley in the third and Nick Shumpert's RBI double in the fourth.

York knotted the game on three runs built on three singles, two errors a walk and a passed ball in the top of the fifth, but Clark's speed got the lead back in the bottom of the inning. After a pair of stolen bases, the left fielder came home on a wild pitch.

Melky Mesa's two-out RBI single off Brent Teller produced the tying run in the sixth, and the Revs went ahead when Nellie Rodriguez took Gabriel Moya, working his second inning, over the boards in left center.

Caleb Gindl tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth. Lancaster had a chance to win in the ninth but left runners at second and third.

In the tenth, Encarnacion tripled home "ghost runner" Osmy Gregorio, but again Gindl tied the game with a sac fly.

NOTES: Thursday's second game has been shortened to seven innings...Cameron Gann (2-0) gets the start for Lancaster against right-hander Eduardo Rivera (4-2)...The game will begin roughly one-half hour after the completion of the suspended game...Lancaster used seven pitchers in the game while York has worked six...Mark Mason can go back to his bullpen to resume play as Capellan had already faced three batters...Moya worked two innings for the first time all year, coming in with the bases loaded and nobody out in the seventh...De Aza was 3-for-5 in the game and is 25-for-53 (.472) with nine extra base hits in his last 15 games, hitting safely in 13...Scott Shuman pitched a perfect ninth and has now allowed only one earned run in his last 21 innings.

