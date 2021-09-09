Ducks/GSBH Job Fair Tuesday, September 14

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality, the team's food and beverage service operator, will host a Job Fair at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Tuesday, September 14, at 4:00 p.m. Those interested in interviewing for immediate open positions are encouraged to attend.

The Job Fair will take place at the ballpark from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on September 14. The Ducks will be interviewing for game day staff positions for the grounds crew and merchandise departments. Additionally, Great South Bay Hospitality has available openings for all positions, including concessions staff, waiters and waitresses, bartenders, dishwashers, suite servers, warehouse workers and more.

Applicants for all positions must be 16 years of age or older. Interested candidates will enter the ballpark through the West Gate only on September 14 and will be asked to complete an application upon arrival before interviewing with a current member of the Ducks staff.

Applicants are asked to bring their photo ID and availability for September and October home games, as the team will be hiring and scheduling on the spot for open positions. Those wishing to print and fill out an application prior to the Job Fair may do so.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

