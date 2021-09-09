Important Update Regarding this Evening's Game

During last night's game (9/8) against the York Revolution the Barnstormers and Revs were in extra innings when a soaking rain came through forcing the game to be delayed and eventually suspended. Because of that last night's game will resume prior to this evening's scheduled game. It will be resumed at 6:00 PM this evening with York leading, 9-8, in the bottom of the 11th. Lancaster has the tying run on base and one out.

Following the resumed game there will be a 30 minute break and then we will begin this evening's scheduled game. The second game will be a 7 inning game as agreed upon by both managers.

Tickets dated for 9/9 are good for both games. Gates will open at 5:00 PM.

