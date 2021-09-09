PeoplesBank Park to Host Colonial Party

(York, Pa.) - Next month, PeoplesBank Park is gonna party like it's 1799!

The home of the York Revolution announced today it will host the First Capital Fife and Drum Muster on Saturday, October 2. Presented by the Central York Middle School Colonial Fife & Drum Corps in honor of its 50th anniversary, the muster will begin with a parade through downtown York, feature fife and drum units from around the region, and culminate in a fireworks display launched from inside the ballpark.

And the entire event will be free to the public.

The highlight of the muster will be parade and ballpark performances by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment. The oldest active regiment in the Army, the "Old Guard," as it's known, was first organized in 1784 and became the official ceremonial unit of the Army in 1948.

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. when the parade begins at the Colonial Courthouse in downtown York. Fife and drum units from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia will march to PeoplesBank Park and perform individually in the outfield before joining together for a colonial "jam session."

Gates at the ballpark will open at 2 p.m., and concessions will be available throughout the event.

The fireworks are expected to launch at approximately 8 p.m.

"Fife and Drum Musters are incredibly popular and common in the New England states in the summer, and we hope to generate that same enthusiasm and excitement with our muster in York," said Rick Worley, director of the Central York Middle School Fifes & Drums. "PeoplesBank Park is a great venue to showcase our city and some very talented musicians from around the country, all in a fun and entertaining event."

