Barnstormers Playoff Tickets on Sale Today

The Barnstormers are in a Playoff Push! With less than 20 games left in the season the Barnstormers are pulling out all the stops to clinch a playoff spot and go back-to-back.

Tickets to this season's potential home playoff games will go on sale in the Two Dudes Box Office and online today, Friday, September 1st at 10am. Should the Barnstormers not make the post-season, fans will have the option to apply their credit for purchased playoff tickets to a 2024 season ticket plan or receive a refund.

The Following Deals will only be on sale IN PERSON ONLY at the Two Dudes Box Office:

- Wear red and get $2 off each ticket you buy.

- First 100 buyers will automatically be entered into a raffle to get a Barnstormers autographed baseball.

- First 50 Buyers will automatically be entered into a raffle to throw the first pitch for Game 1.

- First 10 Buyers: One lucky fan will win a 25 person suite for Game 1. (No food).

Playoff Schedule (should the Barnstormers clinch a Playoff Berth the Post- Season schedule would be as follows).

NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 5)

Game 1: Tues. Sept. 19th - HOME vs. Long Island Ducks at 6:35 PM

Game 2: Wed. Sept. 20th - HOME vs. Long Island Ducks at 6:35 PM

Game 3: Fri. Sept. 22nd - AWAY vs. Long Island Ducks at 6:35 PM

Game 4: Sat. Sept. 23rd - AWAY vs. Long Island Ducks at 6:35 PM*

Game 5: Sun. Sept. 24th - AWAY vs. Long Island Ducks at 5:05 PM*

* If Necessary

Should the Barnstormers advance to the post-season and win the North Division the Atlantic League Championship Series schedule would be as follows:

ATLANTIC LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best of 5)

Game 1: Tues. Sept. 26th - HOME vs. South Division Champion at 6:35 PM

Game 2: Wed. Sept. 27th - HOME vs. South Division Champion at 6:35 PM

Game 3: Fri. Sept. 29th - AWAY vs. South Division Champion - Time TBD

Game 4: Sat. Sept. 30th - AWAY vs. South Division Champion - Time TBD *

Game 5: Sun. Oct. 1st - AWAY vs. South Division Champion - Time TBD*

