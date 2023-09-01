Revs Win Fourth Straight, Close Gap in Second Half Race

(High Point, NC): The York Revolution won their fourth consecutive game, kicking off the final road trip of the regular season with a 7-3 victory over the High Point Rockers on Friday evening at Truist Point. York has won six of its last eight and seven of the last 10 overall, pulling within three games of first place with 15 to play in the regular season.

York jumped in front in the top of the second as Alexis Pantoja ripped a two-out, two-run single through the right side of the infield, spotting the Revs a 2-0 advantage.

High Point set the table with a pair of singles in the bottom of the second, and Revs starter Tom Sutera was on the cusp of squelching the threat by way of a strikeout and a broken bat popup. A hit by pitch to Robbie Kellerman extended the inning, however, and Michael Martinez took full advantage with a bases clearing three-run triple to right center, lifting the Rockers in front, 3-2.

Sutera (9-6) allowed nothing else as his final four innings were scoreless. The right-hander turned in a fourth consecutive solid starting effort, allowing just three runs over six innings while walking just one. His ERA over the last four starts stands at just 2.70.

The Revs retook the lead in the top of the fourth as Richard Urena and Nellie Rodriguez set the stage with singles to open the frame. Both advanced on a wild pitch, and Urena came home with the tying run when Rockers starter Craig Stem (2-2) was guilty of a disengagement violation resulting in a balk. Pantoja drove in his sixth run on the four-game winning streak with a sac fly to deep center, putting York on top, 4-3.

Urena slammed an opposite field homer to left, his 15th of the year, leading off the sixth inning to make it a 5-3 lead. It was his seventh RBI on the current four-game winning streak.

Jacob Rhinesmith smashed an RBI single to right with two outs in the seventh, extending the lead to 6-3 on his fourth ball to leave the bat at over 100 miles per hour on the night. It plated Drew Mendoza who had reached on a fielder's choice and stole both second and third base, making him the franchise record fourth different Revs player to steal 20 bases on the season.

Mendoza's base running was front and center again in the ninth as the league batting leader legged out a leadoff infield hit and came around to score on a pair of wild pitches, providing the final 7-3 margin.

The York bullpen was on point as Nick Parker retired the side in order in the seventh. Will Carter handled a scoreless eighth despite a pair of two-out baserunners, ending the inning when pinch runner Joe Johnson was picked off at first by catcher Jhon Nunez. Carlos Espinal allowed a two-out walk and a pair of singles which brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but struck out the side for his fifth consecutive scoreless outing since returning to a bullpen role, closing out the victory.

York righty Pedro Vasquez (7-3, 6.39) faces Austin Ross (1-1, 2.30) in Saturday's contest at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

