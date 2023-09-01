York Halloween Parade Registration Now Open

(York, Pa.) - Registration is now open for the 73rd Annual York Halloween Parade presented by Glo Fiber. Commercial and non-profit organizations, high school bands, baton groups or dance studios, and individuals and small groups may register for the event at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

The parade will launch Sunday, October 29, at 2 p.m. from the York Fairgrounds and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

The parade's 2023 theme, "Written in Blood," encourages participants to craft entries based on their favorite spooky pieces of literature, from authors like Bram Stoker, Stephen King, and many more.

This year also marks the return of cash prizes and increased band subsidies thanks to the support of the Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation. Through its sponsorship, all participating high school bands will receive a $750 stipend. Bands will also be judged for their creativity and musicality for prizes of $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

Non-profit entries will be eligible for prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $750. Determined by local celebrities, these cash prizes will be awarded based on entries' creativity in interpreting the parade's "Written in Blood" theme.

For more information, visit www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

