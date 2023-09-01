Ducks Stymie Barnstormers to Take Series Opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated Lancaster Barnstormers 2-1 on Friday night in the opener of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Neither side dented home plate until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Ducks broke through for a pair of runs. An RBI single to right field by Sam Travis and an RBI single up the middle by Carlos Castro gave the Flock a 2-0 lead. Lancaster scratched out a run in the eighth when Melvin Mercedes scored from second base on a sacrifice bunt by Yeison Coca. However, they could not pull even.

Ducks starter Robert Stock took a no-decision but fired six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out four. Jake Fishman (1-0) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two. Brent Teller (10-6) took the hard-luck loss, as the Barnstormers starter threw seven innings of two-run ball, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out six. Jose Jose collected his third save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Travis led the Ducks offense with two hits and a run batted in.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their four-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark, and the Ducks will be wearing special pink jerseys, which will be auctioned off on the LiveSource Mobile App. Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Uncle Giuseppe's. It's also a Lucky Seat Saturday, presented by Long Island MacArthur Airport. During the game, the Ducks will be selecting a lucky fan in the ballpark, who will win two roundtrips on Breeze Airways to any of their six non-stop destinations from MacArthur Airport. Right-hander Joe Iorio (4-8, 6.93) takes the mound for the Ducks against Barnstormers lefty Jared Lakind (8-3, 3.54).

