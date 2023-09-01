United Way and Dirty Birds Team up for Flood Assistance
September 1, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
CHARLESTON, WV - United Way of Central West Virginia and the Charleston Dirty Birds are teaming up to collect cleaning supplies to assist after the recent days of flooding impacted areas in Eastern Kanawha County.
The Charleston Dirty Birds announced today to bring two or more items and receive a general admission ticket to that game at the ballpark through Sunday. NO CLOTHING ITEMS WILL BE ACCEPTED. A list of supplies recommended are:
Heavy Duty Trash Bags/Contractor Bags
Buckets (5 gallon or smaller)
Sponges
Scrub Brushes
Squeegees
Mops
Rubber/Latex Gloves
Work Gloves
Bleach
Multi-Purpose Cleaner
Laundry Detergent
Paper Towels
Disinfecting Wipes
Plastic Totes
Flat Shovels
Box Fans
Monetary donations can be made to United Way of Central WV at www.unitedwaycwv.org click the orange Donate button and note that your contribution is for flood relief.
