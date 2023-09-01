United Way and Dirty Birds Team up for Flood Assistance

CHARLESTON, WV - United Way of Central West Virginia and the Charleston Dirty Birds are teaming up to collect cleaning supplies to assist after the recent days of flooding impacted areas in Eastern Kanawha County.

The Charleston Dirty Birds announced today to bring two or more items and receive a general admission ticket to that game at the ballpark through Sunday. NO CLOTHING ITEMS WILL BE ACCEPTED. A list of supplies recommended are:

Heavy Duty Trash Bags/Contractor Bags

Buckets (5 gallon or smaller)

Sponges

Scrub Brushes

Squeegees

Mops

Rubber/Latex Gloves

Work Gloves

Bleach

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Laundry Detergent

Paper Towels

Disinfecting Wipes

Plastic Totes

Flat Shovels

Box Fans

Monetary donations can be made to United Way of Central WV at www.unitedwaycwv.org click the orange Donate button and note that your contribution is for flood relief.

