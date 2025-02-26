Barnstormers Add Offensive Lineman

February 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Desmond Bessent to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Bessent (6-7, 315, Buffalo) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Bessent spent four seasons at San Diego State University where he appeared in 20 games. For his senior season, Bessent transferred to the University of Buffalo where he started in 13 games at right tackle earning All-MAC Third Team honors.

Following his collegiate career, Bessent earned an invitation to the Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp.

"Desmond is a tremendously talented offensive lineman, which shows based on his NFL/CFL experiences," said Coach Mogensen. "He has all the physical traits of an NFL caliber player and will be a weapon for us up front"

Bessent will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.