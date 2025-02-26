Pirates Sign DB SAL Lupoli Jr.

February 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed defensive back Sal Lupoli Jr. for the 2025 season. A native of nearby Chelmsford, MA, Lupoli Jr. was the all-time leader in tackles at Bentley University where he recorded 337.

In May of last season Lupoli Jr. was signed by the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League as an undrafted free agent and invited to rookie minicamp. That came on the heels of an All-American season at the Division II level where the 5'10", 210 lb. DB was the Most Valuable Player in the Northeast Ten Conference and an All-First Team performer.

In 2023 Lupoli Jr. led the Nation in Division II with 12.3 tackles per game while tying the Bentley single-season record with 123 tackles which included six sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. He highlighted a Falcons' defensive unit that ranked in the top 10 in the country in scoring defense with 13.8 points per game. He was the first defensive player to be league MVP in 24 years. Lupoli Jr. was also selected to the All-New England Team

The management Major earned First-Team All-NE10 honors in 2022 and was selected second-team D2CCA All-Super Region as he led the conference in tackles with 10.2 per game.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from February 26, 2025

Pirates Sign DB SAL Lupoli Jr. - Massachusetts Pirates

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.