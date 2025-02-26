Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Rashaun Williams

February 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Rashaun Williams for the 2025 season.

Rashaun Williams (6-2, 305) is taking his talents to Green Bay. The 2025 season will be his first in the Indoor Football League, making him a Blizzard rookie. The tenacious D-Lineman has a high motor, and he will get to show it at training camp in about one week.

Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) is where Williams began his collegiate career. He played two seasons for the MDCC Trojans, recording 31 tackles, eight and a half tackles for loss, and four and a half sacks through 15 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. After this, Williams transferred to New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU).

Williams played two seasons for NMHU. As a Cowboy, he appeared in 19 games from 2021 to 2022. In those games, he tacked on 44 tackles, ten and a half tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one blocked kick. In 2022, Williams filled the stat sheet and was top five on the team in tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, blocked kicks, and forced fumbles.

This style of play in the close quarters of indoor football could be the recipe for explosive plays. Green Bay Blizzard Training Camp is closing in! Thankfully, Williams and the rest of the defensive linemen will have great teachers in longtime Blizzard Lineman Coach Dean Picotte and, new to the team, Pass Rush Specialist Phillip Merling. Green Bay's 2025 season will kick off on the road on March 21, but fans are welcome to come to a special watch party at The Bar!

