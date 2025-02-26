Pirates Re-Sign DL Guy Thomas

February 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - Defensive lineman Guy Thomas has re-signed with the Massachusetts Pirates for the 2025 season. Last year Thomas appeared in 13 regular season games, making eight starts. He finished the regular season making 44 tackles with 14.5 tackles for a loss with 4.5 sacks. His signature game was a seven and a half tackle performance against the Green Bay Blizzard where he recorded three tackles for a loss with a sack and a safety. Thomas also started all three of the Pirates playoff games which included a seven and a half tackle effort with one tackle for a loss in Massachusetts Eastern Conference Championship victory over Green Bay.

In May of 2023 Thomas signed an NFL contract and went to camp with the Indianapolis Colts. He also played in one game for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2023 making two tackles including one sack.

The 6'3", 250 lb. defensive tackle began his collegiate career with the University of Nebraska. He spent two years in Lincoln. After not playing in 2017 he appeared in one game the following season making one tackle.

In 2018 Thomas, who hails from Miami, FL, then moved on from the Cornhuskers and enrolled at Coahoma Community College in Mississippi where he played six games making 30 tackles with three sacks. He also recorded 8.5 tackles for a loss with two quarterback pressures and two blocked kicks.

He then transferred to the University of Colorado. The former four-star recruit was a key part of the Buffalo's defense from 2020 through 2022. Thomas started 17 of the 23 games in which he appeared in Boulder. He made 86 tackles including 11.5 for loss, with three sacks. He also had one forced fumble and defended one pass.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.