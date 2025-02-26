Navy Chaplain Takes Leap of Faith with Jacksonville Sharks Tryout

February 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - As the Jacksonville Sharks gear up for their upcoming season, they hosted a final tryout at University Christian High School on Saturday. Over 60 athletes competed to showcase their skills with a dream of making the final roster.

Five signal callers challenged one another for a spot in a highly touted quarterback room. These QBs ranged in talent from a former Arena League professional to a Division 1 standout. However, an active-duty Navy Chaplain caught attention.

Lieutenant Zachary Parker, Command Chaplain of the USS RAMAGE out of Naval Station Mayport, uses sports as an opportunity to build relationships and share his faith with others.

"Zack has pro-level arm strength. Very proud of his performance," exclaimed Sharks Head Coach Jason Gibson. "He stood out against guys with legit resumes."

Chaplain Parker is a native of Merritt Island, FL and has been stationed in Jacksonville for two tours.

"Very thankful for Coach Gibson and the Sharks organization for having me out there," Parker stated. "If anything, I hope to inspire others to take leaps of faith and strengthen their spirits by embracing opportunities that push them to new heights."

The Sharks have a long history of being huge and loyal supporters of the military. Coach Gibson has exciting plans to collaborate with the Navy this season deepening the bond with the local active-duty and veteran population.

All are welcomed to home games on May 3rd and July 26th at Vystar Arena as the Sharks will salute our country's heroes with featured military appreciation nights.

As for Chaplain Parker, he and his family will make a move to Washington D.C. this summer to continue ministry in the nation's capital. Although he won't be forgoing the pulpit to toss the pigskin as he continues to faithfully serve his calling as a Navy Chaplain, he and the rest of our service members will forever be part of Shark Nation!"

