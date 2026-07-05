Barcenas Doing Barcenas Things #nwsl #soccer #football

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Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026
- No Changes to Gotham FC's Setup as NWSL Play Resumes - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Looks to Extend 10-Match Unbeaten Streak at Chicago Stars in Return to NWSL Regular Season Play - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Returns with East Coast Swing Starting Sunday at Boston Legacy FC - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Kick off Second Half of the 2026 Season against Gotham FC at Home - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Resumes Season at Portland - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Falls, 2-0, on the Road to Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
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