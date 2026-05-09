Barbra Banda Surprised with Message from Mom
Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
The Prime Video broadcast crew had a special message for Barbra Banda from her mom after the game where she scored the game-winning goal for Orlando Pride.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026
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