Barbra Banda Surprised with Message from Mom

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Prime Video broadcast crew had a special message for Barbra Banda from her mom after the game where she scored the game-winning goal for Orlando Pride.







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