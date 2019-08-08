Balazovic Pitches Miracle Past Jupiter

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jordan Balazovic hurled five shutout innings, as the Miracle blanked the Jupiter Hammerheads, 3-0, in the series opener on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium.

Balazovic (6-3), pitching for the first time since July 18, struck out nine. The right-hander recently returned from Lima, Peru where he helped Team Canada to a second place finish at the Pan-American Games.

Trey Cabbage opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly. The Miracle added single runs in the second and fourth.

The Miracle have recorded 18 shutout wins this season, one shy of tying the franchise record set back in 2016.

Tyler Watson tossed four scoreless innings of relief to earn his first professional save. The left-hander struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The four-game series continues from Fort Myers on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.

