Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, August 8 at Tampa

After splitting four games with Bradenton, the Stone Crabs embark on an eight-game road trip Thursday. They'll start a four-game series in Tampa at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. RHP Stephen Woods Jr. will make the start for Charlotte, against RHP Trevor Stephan of the Tarpons.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS WALK OFF TWICE WEDNESDAY

The Stone Crabs ended a four-game losing streak in a big way Wednesday, walking off twice on the Bradenton Marauders in a doubleheader sweep. In a tie game in the eighth inning in Game 1, Garrett Whitley ripped a two-run home run to beat Bradenton 2-0. In Game 2, Izzy Wilson and Kaleo Johnson each hit solo home runs to tie the game 2-2. In the 7th, Connor Hollis stroked a walk-off base hit down the left field line to seal a 3-2 win.

RYAN IS REALLY GOOD

Joe Ryan struck out a career-high 13 batters in Game 1 Wednesday, catapulting himself into the Minor League lead in strikeouts (159). Since the All-Star Break, the California native is 4-0 with a 0.85 ERA, holding the opponent to a .143 average (70 K in 52.2 IP)

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 33-15 to start the second half, putting them on pace to set a team record for second half wins and winning percentage. Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the fourth best 2nd half record:

1. Erie 34-14 (.708)

2. Bowie 31-13 (.705)

3. Kane County 31-14 (.689)

4. Charlotte 33-15 (.688)

5. Montgomery 30-16 (.652)

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 58 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 39-19 1.59 9.2 6.5 1.9

DOMINATING THE DOG DAYS

The Stone Crabs completed their best month in franchise history Tuesday. Their two most recent months are two of the three best ever:

20-8 (.714) - JULY 2019

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs have led the league in stolen bases all season, while also shutting down the opposition's running game:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 148 199 74.4%

Opponent 69 104 66.3%

RECORD BOOK BOUND

With four weeks remaining in the season, several Stone Crabs are on the verge of franchise single-season records:

Walks Strikeouts

1 Tyler Bortnick - 79 (2011)

4 David Newmann - 128 (2009)

3 Reid Fronk - 61 (2010)

5 Benton Moss - 118 (2016)

4 Shawn O'Malley - 58 (2009)

6 Jeremy Hall - 115 (2009)

5 Garrett Whitley - 55 (2019)

7 Joe Ryan - 112 (2019)

6 Willy Adames - 54 (2015)

8 Darin Downs - 111 (2009)

7 Thomas Coyle - 52 (2014)

Alex Koronis - 111 (2011)

Moises Gomez is two home runs away from tying the single-season record (14)...Joe Ryan's current K/9 (12.2) rate would rank third in Charlotte history (Min. 50 IP).

CLAW POINTS

Early in July, the Stone Crabs completed the longest winning streak in franchise history (10 games)...Tommy Romero currently ranks third in ERA (1.85) amongst full season pitchers in Minor League Baseball.

