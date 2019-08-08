Marauders Welcome Blue Jays for Weekend Series

BRADENTON, FL - As the final month of the 2019 season presses on, the Bradenton Marauders welcome in the Dunedin Blue Jays for the final matchups between the two sides in a loaded four-game weekend series at LECOM Park.

In the first battle of the four game set, The Masked Singer Night takes over LECOM Park as the hit Fox show is brought to the diamond on Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. Friday night's contest features 90's Night and the final My Suncoast Park in the Park Night brought to by ABC 7 of the 2019 season.

The Marauders will celebrate their 10th season in Bradenton on Saturday night as the All-Decade team is announced featuring a Free All-Decade Team shirt giveaway to the first 750 fans including 10 players voted on by fans. The final game of the 2019 season between Bradenton and Dunedin will take place Sunday in the last installment of the Copa de la Diversion Hispanic Heritage Celebration featuring live pre game music by Mariachi Invasor. Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after the contest as well, presented by Mosaic.

The LECOM Park box office hours are Tuesday-Friday non-gamedays from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. On gamedays the box office will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until the end of the game and on Saturdays from 4:00 until the end of the game. The box office will open two hours prior to Sunday games and 10:30 a.m. games. For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031 or visit www.BradentonMarauders.com.

