Mets Dominate Tortugas, 8-2

August 8, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets raced out to an early lead and crushed the Daytona Tortugas 8-2 on Thursday night at First Data Field.

The Mets scored all eight of their runs in the first four innings to take the commanding 8-0 lead. Luc Rennie cruised on the mound. He pitched seven shutout innings to earn the win.

Rennie scattered five singles and walked one while striking out one. He threw 98 pitches. Rennie started his outing by retiring the first nine batters he faced and he finished his night by retiring the final five batters he faced.

The Mets made Tortugas starter Austin Orewiler throw 70 pitches in the first two innings. Jacob Zanon got Mets on the board with a bases-loaded RBI ground out in the first inning. Mitch Ghelfi followed with a RBI single for 2-0 lead.

Wagner Lagrange ripped a two-run triple against Orewiler with two outs in the second inning to put the Mets up 4-0.

Matt Winaker singled home Ghelfi in the third inning to make it 5-0 Mets.

Jeremy Vasquez blasted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to extend the Mets advantage to 8-0. It was Vasquez's fifth homer of the year and the Mets' third straight game with a home run.

The Tortugas spoiled the Mets shutout attempt when Hendrick Clementina hit a long two-run home run with one out in the ninth.

Blake Tiberi, Vasquez and Ghelfi had two hits apiece. Vasquez also drew two walks.

Lagrange went 1 for 3 with the triple, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored.

The Tortugas ended up using five pitchers in the eight innings they were in the field.

The Mets (32-17, 64-51) and Tortugas (21-28, 56-58) play game 2 of their four-game series on Friday. It's Bark at the Park! For $2 bring your doggo to First Data Field. Proceeds go to the St. Lucie County Humane Society. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.