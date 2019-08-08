Shortridge Spins Gem in 4-1 Win over Dunedin

BRADENTON, FL - In the first game of a four game series between the Bradenton Marauders and the visiting Dunedin Blue Jays, a four run spurt between two inning were enough to propel Bradenton to a 4-1 win thanks to a marvelous outing on the mound by RHP Aaron Shortridge . Shortridge turned in the longest outing of his career by firing through eight innings in 90 pitches while allowing just a pair of hits with four strikeouts.

The Bradenton bats backed up their starting pitcher to the tune of four runs on ten hits highlighted by Rodolfo Castro 's two-run base hit in the second inning that started the game's scoring and Gave the home side enough cushion for the entirety of the game. Castro was eventually plated on a wild pitch to cap off a three-run second frame off Dunedin starter RHP Kyle Johnston who was traded to the Blue Jay system at the MLB trade deadline and has taken two defeats at the hands of the Marauders in his only outings with his new club. The only other Marauder run was driven around in the third on one of Raul Hernandez 's three hits in the game to bring his batting average up to .253 on the season.

Dunedin's only tally was plated on a Chavez Young solo blast in the top of the ninth off RHP Hunter Stratton . The right-hander was able retire the other three batters in the final frame to bring the Marauders record against the Blue Jays to 5-5 on the 2019 season.

The Marauders continue their four game set against Dunedin on Friday featuring 90's Night at LECOM Park. RHP Brad Case is slated to take the hill for the home side in a scheduled 6:30 pm start. Catch all the action with Matt Neverett on the Bradenton Marauders Baseball Network by visiting BradentonMarauders.com, TuneIn Radio, MiLB.tv, or the MiLB First Pitch app!

