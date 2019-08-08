Moritz Mashes Lakeland in Loss, 4-0

KISSIMMEE, FLA.: Three Lakeland Flying Tigers pitchers combined to hurl a five-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory against the Florida Fire Frogs as part of Thursday afternoon's series lid-lifter at Osceola County Stadium.

RHP Jake Thompson (3-0) claimed the win in his spot start for Lakeland, spinning five scoreless stanzas and scattering three hits and two walks with five punch outs mixed in. RHP Joe Navilhon followed in relief with three innings of two-hit baseball and racked up three strikeouts. RHP Will Vest turned a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Flying Tigers got on the board courtesy of a Nick Ames two-run homer in the second, his seventh of the year, plating Brady Policelli with him for a 2-0 edge.

Ames added an RBI knock in the sixth to complete his 2-3, 3 RBI day. He also drew a walk. Policelli reached base twice and scored twice.

A.J. Simcox drove in the other Flying Tigers run with an RBI single two batters after Ames in the sixth to cap the scoring at 4-0.

Flying Tigers catcher Jon Rosoff picked up two singles and coaxed a free pass versus RHP Odalvi Javier.

Javier (0-1) was up-and-down in his Advanced-A debut but made minimal mistakes on the mound. He yielded four runs on five hits and four walks with four Ks across six frames. He fired 104 pitches which was the second-most of his career and his highest total of the 2019 campaign.

RHP Matt Withrow dazzled in relief of Javier, fanning four of the ten batters he faced over nine outs and giving up just one hit.

Andrew Moritz continues to hit the cover off the ball at the Pond, extending his home hitting streak to a league-best 11 consecutive assignments by turning in a 3-5 day at the dish. Moritz has slashed multiple hits in 9 out of his 21 home contests in Kissimmee.

NEXT UP: Lakeland turns to RHP Paul Richan (0-0, 9.00) as the club seeks its second straight victory in the series on Friday evening. LHP Hayden Deal (4-9, 2.93) appears likely to get the ball for Florida. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

