Back at Full Strength: Opening Weekend Tickets on Sale Now

It's time to return to the Pond, Toledo! Tickets for our first Walleye games in more than 600 days are on sale now. Reserve yours today to guarantee seats to these can't-miss games.

Saturday, November 6 | Opening Night vs. Kalamazoo Wings | BUY NOW

Sunday, November 7 | Rivalry game vs. Fort Wayne Komets | BUY NOW

Back At Full Strength Opening Weekend Package | BUY NOW

Guarantees tickets to both games with priority seating at the best price

Single game tickets for the entire 2021-22 Walleye regular season will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 13 at 11 a.m. Tickets for both Winterfest outdoor hockey games are on sale now.

