Indy Adds Rookie Forward Quin Foreman

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have signed forward Quin Foreman to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Foreman, 25, signs with the Fuel after finishing a four-year collegiate career at Dartmouth College. A native of Norwood, Massachusetts, Foreman skated in 98 NCAA games over four years for the Big Green tallying 32 goals and 40 assists.

Before his collegiate career, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward played two seasons for the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors. Skating in a total of 108 games for the Warriors, Foreman registered 40 goals and 55 assists, helping the team to the 2015-16 BCHL Championship.

With the signing of Foreman, the Fuel have three forwards and one defenseman signed for the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

