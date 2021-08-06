Allen Returns for a Third Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Sean Allen for the 2021-22 season.

"I'm glad to have Sean coming back for another year," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He has improved each season and asserted himself last year in the physical department. I look forward to seeing what kind of steps he can take in year three."

Allen, 23, returns to Wichita for a third season. A native of Puslinch, Ontario, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner appeared in 49 games and notched 3 points (3a) to go with 89 penalty minutes.

"I'm excited to be coming back for my third season in Wichita," commented Allen. "We had a great team last year and were so close to reaching our goal. Now, I want to help bring a Kelly Cup to the city."

Prior to turning pro, Allen played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the Kitchener Rangers, Oshawa Generals and Windsor Spitfires. He racked up 381 penalty minutes to go along with 22 points (2g-20a) in 205 career games. Allen attended training camp with the St. Louis Blues before the 2018-19 campaign.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

