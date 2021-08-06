Americans Sign Former Dallas Stars Draft Pick

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Branden Troock for the 2021-2022 season.

Branden Troock is a 6-foot-4 and 220-pound forward from Edmonton, Alberta. He spent time between the American Hockey League and ECHL during the 19-20 campaign, playing in 11 games with the Cleveland Monsters (3 goals and 2 assists). He also spent time with South Carolina and Toledo, where he had 23 points in a combined 23 games.

"Branden (Troock) is a big strong power forward," said Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. "He has some good experience in the American Hockey League, and he can score."

The former Dallas Stars draft pick, 134th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, played parts of four seasons in Austin with the Texas Stars. His best professional season came in 2017-2018 with Greenville (ECHL), where he scored 16 goals and added 21 assists for 37 points in 35 games.

Branden Troock joins Miles Liberati, Ben Carroll and Spencer Asuchak on the Americans announced roster.

The Americans open training camp in October.

