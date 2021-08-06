Growlers Nominated for ECHL Community Service Team of the Year

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the Newfoundland Growlers have been named finalists for the 2020-21 Team Awards, presented by Stage Front, which will be presented at the 2021 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on August 16 and 17.

The Newfoundland Growlers, despite not playing during the 2020-21 season have been nominated for the ECHL's Community Service Team of the Year Award.

Even after the 2019-20 ECHL season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Growlers community team forged ahead, knowing that the club's capacity to offer direct financial help would be hampered due to the inability to raise funds through the traditional in-game 50/50 program. Despite the loss of funding, the 2020-21 season saw a record high 23 community initiatives or partnerships come to life, during a time when the community needed the most support, we were there.

Our charitable arm, Growlers Give was created to handle the numerous community giving and partnership logistics that to date has seen nearly $500,000 go directly back into the community. Through Growlers Give, we have established meaningful partnerships with a number of community groups such as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Single Parents Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, Association for New Canadians, City of St. John's R.E.A.L Program, and the Gathering Place.

The finalists for the 2020-21 Community Service Team of the Year Award are the Newfoundland Growlers, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Florida Everblades, South Carolina Stingrays, and Worcester Railers.

