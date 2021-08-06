Everblades to Hold Annual Equipment Sale on August 22

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced on Friday that it will hold its annual equipment sale on Sunday, August 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face mask is required to enter the Everblades locker room, and a maximum of five people will be allowed in the locker room at one time.

Among the items available for sale are helmets, pants, gloves, game jerseys, sticks, hockey socks, used skates, used goalie equipment and other miscellaneous equipment. All items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those attending the equipment sale should enter in the recreation side of Hertz Arena, which is located on the northeast corner of the building. Once inside, customers should form a single-file line outside the Everblades' locker room door.

Purchases can be made with either cash or credit card. No checks will be accepted. All sales made at the Everblades' equipment sale are final.

For questions and more information regarding the equipment sale, please contact Everblades equipment manager John Sellars via email at johns@floridaeverblades.com.

