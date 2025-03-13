Austin Spurs vs. Greensboro Swarm - Game Highlights
March 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs YouTube Video
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2025
- Bulls Suffer Defeat to Indiana in Hoffman Estates - Windy City Bulls
- Greensboro Swarm Outpace the Austin Spurs 115-108 - Greensboro Swarm
- Dennis' Career-High 33 Points Propels Mad Ants Past Bulls - Indiana Mad Ants
- Nets Outpace Hustle in Game One at Place Bell - Long Island Nets
- Delaware Strikes Back To Beat College Park - College Park Skyhawks
- Killian Hayes Rejoins Long Island Nets - Long Island Nets
- Comeback Coats: Delaware Strikes Back to Beat College Park - Delaware Blue Coats
- Greensboro Swarm Aquire Jaire Grayer - Greensboro Swarm
- Santa Cruz Warriors Outpaced Mexico City, Defeating the Capitanes 118-107 in Annual Chase Center Game - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Santa Cruz Warriors Mystify the Magic, Outshining Osceloa 145-111 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.