August 17, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 17, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







YESTERDAY'S GAME - The Sea Dogs dropped the series opener to the Fightin Phils 8-2 on Tuesday. Portland initiated the scoring, bringing a run across in the top of the first against Reading starter Noah Skirrow. David Hamilton led off the game with a double down the right field line. Wilyer Abreu grounded out to second, advancing Hamilton to third. Ceddanne Rafaela lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Hamilton, and giving the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. The Fightin Phils offense quickly got to work, answering with a run in the bottom of the first against Sea Dogs starter Thaddeus Ward. Johan Rojas led off the inning with a walk and stole second base. Kevin Vicuna singled to center, putting runners on the corners. One out later, Aldrem Corredor hit a base hit down the left field line, driving in Rojas, tying the game 1-1. Reading took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third inning with Ward still pitching. Rojas reached on an infield single and proceeded to steal his second base of the night. Vicuna made it back-to-back singles, grounding a ball into center, scoring Rojas from second and the Fightin Phils took a 2-1 lead. The Sea Dogs were able to tie the game again in the top of the sixth inning with Skirrow still pitching. With one out, Cameron Cannon walked. Hamilton advanced him to second with a base hit, putting runners on first and second. Abreu loaded the bases hit a single, and in the next at-bat, Cannon came home to score on a wild pitch from Skirrow, tying the game 2-2. Reading scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, taking an 8-2 lead through the end of the game.

WALLACE DOMINATES AUGUST - Right-handed reliever Jacob Wallace has been phenomenal during the month of August. He has appeared out of the bullpen six times, tossing 9.1 innings with a 1.93 ERA and a 2-1 record. Wallace has allowed just two runs on just six hits in August. During the series opener against the Fightin Phils, Wallace hurled a season-high 2.2 innings, holding Reading hitless over that span.

ABREU KEEPS ROLLING - With a base hit in Tuesday's game, Wilyer Abreu extended his on-base streak to six games. The streak started on August 10 against Richmond at Hadlock field. Over this span, he has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with two doubles, three RBI, two walks, eight strikeouts, and four runs scored. His overall on-base percentage for the Double-A season is .398, but it has touched .400 during the streak.

FIGHTING FOR FIRST - With their loss last night, the Sea Dogs are just a half-game in the lead of the Northeast Division. Somerset trails by half a game, while the Yard Goats also lost Tuesday and they remain 3.5 games back. Portland, Readings, and Somerset are all tied for the best record in the Northeast Division over the last 10 games with all teams going 7-3 over that span. The Fightin Phils are slowing moving into the playoff picture, sitting just 4.0 games behind first. They also have the best second-half record at home, going 13-6, continuing their success at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 17, 2019 - Jeremy Rivera had Portland's lone hit in a 2-1 win at New Hampshire. Daniel McGrath improved to 6-0, working seven innings on four hits, one run, no walks, and eight strikeouts.

PITCHING MATCHUP - Brian Van Belle is set to take the mound for the Sea Dogs for Wednesday's game. Van Belle has slowly become one of the more consistent options in the Sea Dogs rotation, going 4-2 with a 4.14 ERA over his first 10 appearances in Portland. Since joining the team, Van Belle has allowed four earned runs just once, with every other start containing three earned runs or less. His first two starts in August have gone well, posting a 3.75 ERA over 12.0 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.