Sens Tally 5 in the 11th, Win 7-4

The Harrisburg Senators scored five times in the 11th inning and then held on for a 7-4 win over the Altoona Curve Wednesday afternoon in the resumption of the suspended game from Tuesday night. Omar Meregildo and Darren Baker both drove in two runs in the 11th as the Sens sent eight batters to the plate.

Luis Reyes started and went six innings and allowed just two runs, both in the first inning, on seven hits. It was a quality start for Reyes after a rough first inning. Carson Teel pitched two innings and allowed just a hit while striking out two. Francys Peguero pitched two scoreless frames including the 10th inning, stranding the placed runner at second base. Zach Brzykcy pitched the 11th and allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out three.

Baker had two hits and a walk. Rudy Martin tripled and scored twice. Jackson Cluff homered in the fifth inning. It was his fifth on the season.

It was the second straight extra inning win for the Senators. They're now 6-6 in extra-inning games. It was their third straight win overall. They're now 9-10 against the Altoona Curve this season including 5-5 in Altoona.

