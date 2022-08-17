Swing for Your Swag Returns to Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the return of Swing for Your Swag on Thursday, September 1 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fans will get the chance to win great prizes and show off their skills by taking batting practice on field at Canal Park.

Participants will have 90 seconds to hit baseballs into designated targets around the field to win assorted prizes. The grand prize is a RubberDucks season ticket package that will be awarded to any fan that can hit a home run. Fans will also have the chance to enjoy live baseball on the videoboard during the event.

Fans wanting to participate can purchase a ticket for $20, which includes a batting time slot and perfect game coupon (includes a hot dog, bag of chips and a drink). Guests can purchase a ticket for $15, which includes a perfect game coupon.

Tickets for participants and guests can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK. Extra swings can be purchased on the day of the event for $10.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the RubberDucks home all summer through September 18. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

