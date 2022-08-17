Yard Goats Blast Four Homers in Loss

Hartford, Conn - Kyle Datres cracked two homers, and the Yard Goats erased a six-run deficit in the bottom of the fifth, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Hartford Yard Goats 13-10 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Both teams combined to score 10 runs on 72 pitches in a wild fifth inning, where the first seven Yard Goats reached base. Hartford dropped its second straight game to New Hampshire and is four games behind Somerset for first place.

New Hampshire opened the scoring on a solo homer by Davis Schneider off Hartford's starter Noah Davis in the top of the first inning. In the second, Ryan Gold's RBI triple extended the Fisher Cats' lead to 2-0. The Yard Goats got on the board in the bottom of the second. Aaron Schunk launched a solo shot to right, his 12th round-tripper of the season, cutting New Hampshire's lead to 2-1. Daniel Montano's sac fly in the third tied the game 2-2.

The Blue Jays affiliate took the lead in the fourth on a two-run homer by Gold, putting New Hampshire in front 4-2. The Fisher Cats tacked on four more in the fifth, extending their lead to 8-2.

Hartford put together a furious rally, scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie up the game. Datres started the fireworks by cracking a two-run shot to right, his 11th of the year. Schunk and Brenton Doyle followed with RBI singles, and Schunk came home on a groundout. Isaac Collins lined a double into left field with two outs, scoring Grant Lavigne to tie the game 8-8.

New Hampshire scored five unanswered runs, capped off by Gold's second homer, grabbing the lead 13-8. Datres followed up the Fisher Cats catcher by blasting his second longball of the game, a solo shot, trimming the Yard Goats' deficit to 13-9. Doyle cracked a solo shot in the ninth, his 17th of the season, scoring Hartford's 10th run.

The Yard Goats continue their homestand against the Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Thursday night at 7:05. RHP Mike Ruff will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcasted on Newsradio 1410 WPOP. The two squads will face off four more times, with the series concluding on Sunday afternoon.

