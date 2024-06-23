Atlanta United Draws St. Louis CITY SC 1-1

June 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United's Daniel Ríos in action

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United's Daniel Ríos in action(Atlanta United FC)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Atlanta United played St. Louis CITY SC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night in its first visit to CITYPARK, collecting four points from its two-game road trip this week. Daniel Ríos scored his third goal of the season, converting the rebound from his second-half penalty kick.

Brad Guzan was called into action early in the match. In the ninth minute, St. Louis took advantage of a turnover in midfield and created a three-on-two counter attack. Nokkvi Thorisson was played in behind Atlanta's defense but Guzan stood tall and stopped the left-footed shot. On the ensuing corner kick, Joao Klauss rattled the crossbar with a shot from 12 yards out. In the 18th minute, Derrick Williams made a last ditch tackle in the box to deny Thorisson who was in behind Atlanta's backline.

Atlanta's first good chance of the match came in the 27th minute. After a team move down the right, Ríos received the ball 30 yards from goal and laid off a pass to Xande Silva. The Portuguese winger took a touch to settle the ball and ripped a shot from 23 yards out that forced Roman Bürki into a diving save.

St. Louis nearly opened the scoring in the 39th minute. After causing a turnover in the middle of the pitch, Indiana Vassilev found Thorisson with a cutback near the penalty spot. His shot was deflected beyond a diving Guzan into the net. VAR intervened and called a foul on Tristan Muyumba in the build-up play against the home side to keep the match scoreless at halftime.

St. Louis found the opening goal just five minutes into the second half. Jayden Reid floated a cross to the far post where Klauss won a header and knocked the ball back towards the top of the box. Vassilev got to the ball first and struck a low shot into the right corner past Guzan.

Atlanta nearly leveled the match in the 59th minute as Jay Fortune won a ball near the St. Louis box and played a quick one-two with Ríos before striking a thunderous shot off the right post.

In the 67th minute, Atlanta had its best chance of the match. Williams played a ball into the feet of Silva who with one touch turned past his defender into the space at the top of the box. He then played in Ríos on the right but the Mexican striker's shot was tipped over the bar by Bürki. Moments later, Atlanta was awarded a penalty kick when Stian Gregersen was fouled by Thorisson following a corner kick. Ríos stepped up and shot low towards the right corner. Bürki made the save, however the ball bounced right back to Ríos who buried the rebound.

Atlanta's pressure forced another good opportunity in the final 10 minutes. Fortune won the ball back with a tackle 25 yards from St. Louis' goal and found Lennon racing into the box on the right. The wingback tried to feed Ríos at the far post but it was tackled away from him at the last second. On the ensuing corner kick, Williams won a header at the far post and directed it to the penalty spot where second-half substitute Dax McCarty volleyed the ball just wide of the post.

Atlanta United (5-8-6, 21 points) returns to action Saturday, June 29 when it hosts Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 15-15

Shots on target: 8-4 ATL

Corner kicks: 7-5 STL

Fouls Committed: 13-11 ATL

xG: 2.6 - 1.5 ATL

Possession: 51-49 ATL

Passing accuracy: 80.7%-77.5% ATL

Scoring

STL - Indiana Vassilev 50' (Klauss, Reid)

ATL - Daniel Ríos 71'

Disciplinary

ATL - Stian Gregersen 46'

STL - Jayden Reid 58'

STL - Indiana Vassilev 85' Notes

Daniel Ríos scored his third goal of the season.

Stian Gregersen returned to the lineup for the first time since June 2.

Five Homegrown players featured for Atlanta, including four in the starting lineup.

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Brooks Lennon

D: Efrain Morales (Stian Gregersen - HT)

D: Derrick Williams

D: Noah Cobb

D: Caleb Wiley

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Jay Fortune

F: Xande Silva (Luke Brennan - 87')

F: Jamal Thiaré (Dax McCarty - 61')

F: Daniel Ríos (Nick Firmino - 90'+9')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Matthew Edwards

Matias Gallardo

Ronald Hernandez

Tyler Wolff ST. LOUIS CITY SC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Roman Bürki (c)

D: Tomas Totland (Akil Watts - 72')

D: Tim Parker

D: Michael Wentzel (Jake Nerwinski - 90'+8')

D: Jayden Reid

M: Hosei Kijima (John Klein III - 72')

M: Chris Durkin

M: Eduard Löwen

F: Indiana Vassilev

F: Joao Klauss (Caden Glover - 72')

F: Nokkvi Thorisson

Substitutes not used:

Ben Lundt

Anthony Markanich

Njabulo Blom

Josh Yaro

Brendan McSorley

OFFICIALS

Filip Dujic (referee), Adam Garner (assistant), Noah Kenyawani (assistant), Ricardo Ferro (fourth), Younes Marrakchi (VAR), Rene Parra (AVAR)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.