Crew Secure 4-0 Victory Over Sporting Kansas City

June 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew recorded a 4-0 win against Sporting Kansas City in tonight's home match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

With tonight's win, the Black & Gold have only lost one of the last 28 matches (19-1-9) across all competitions at Lower.com Field, dating back to the 2023 season, and one of the past 20 MLS regular season matches (13-1-6).

Tonight marks the fifth time that the Crew have scored four or more goals at home since 2023. In all MLS matches, the Black & Gold rank first with 96 goals since the opening of the 2023 season.

The Crew have registered 30 multi-goal matches (21 in 2023, nine in 2024), tied with the LA Galaxy for the most since 2023.

Columbus held an opponent to zero shots on goal for the first time since Feb. 26, 2022 in a 4-0 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Crew recorded a 66.9 percentage of possession in tonight's match, the 15th consecutive MLS match recording more possession than their opponent.

Following Cucho Hernández's goal in the 32nd minute, the Crew registered their 100th MLS regular season goal at Lower.com Field in stadium history since the opening in July 2021.

Forward Cucho Hernández scored a hat trick for the Crew (32nd, 45th, and 71st minutes), the last occurring on a free kick just outside of the 18-yard box.

Despite playing only 44 Crew matches across all competitions, Cucho now ranks sixth in Club history with 44 goals, surpassing Edson Buddle and Justin Meram (43).

Cucho has registered five multi-goal games in his MLS career (two braces, three hat tricks), tied for ninth in Club history. Hernández became the sixth player in Club history to record five multi-goal games in fewer than 60 matches.

Tonight was Cucho's third MLS hat trick after recording two in the span of three games last season (at CF Montreal, Sept. 2; vs. Chicago Fire FC, Sept. 20). He is one of five active MLS player to record at least three hat tricks in his MLS career, all three coming in his last 20 regular season games.

Hernández earned his team-best ninth goal of the season and 11th across all competitions.

Cucho has registered 26 goals and 30 goal contributions (four assists) in his last 32 appearances across all competitions.

Hernández has recorded 22 goal contributions (19 goals, three assists) in his last 20 MLS regular season matches.

Midfielder Max Arfsten assisted Hernández's first goal for his third of the season and fifth career assist.

Midfielder Aidan Morris assisted Hernandez's second goal for the sixth assist of the year, one shy of his career-high seven in 2023.

Forward Christian Ramirez scored in the 66th minute, his third of the season.

Tonight, Ramirez started his 100th MLS regular season match.

Ramirez registered one goal, two shots on target, 29 accurate passes (81 percent passing accuracy), 45 touches, and five recoveries.

Today's attendance of 20,818 marked the 25th consecutive MLS sellout at Lower.com Field and the third-highest attendance at the venue. Five of the Crew's eight home matches at Lower.com Field this season have been amongst the 10 highest-attended matches in stadium history.

The Black & Gold hit the road to take on the New England Revolution on Saturday, June 29 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at New England Revolution

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, June 29 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

