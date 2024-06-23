Sounders Fc Comes From Behind To Earn 3-2 Home Win Over Fc Dallas
June 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (6-7-7, 25 points) came from behind to defeat FC Dallas (5-9-5, 20 points) 3-2 on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. With FC Dallas up 2-0 in the 70th minute, Raúl Ruidíaz scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season to pull one back for the hosts, before a late brace from Jordan Morris, including a game-winner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. Albert Rusnák recorded a pair of assists to give him a team-leading nine on the season, tied for seventh in MLS. Brian Schmetzer's side continues its three-match homestand next week, hosting Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, June 29 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
With the club celebrating its annual Pride Match presented by Starbucks on Saturday, media assets are available following yesterday's Progress Pride Flag raising event at Lumen Field. Sounders FC players Raúl Ruidíaz, Andrew Thomas and Danny Leyva, Reign FC players Lauren Barnes, Jess Fishlock and Tziarra King, Starbucks representative and Store Manager Macoy McLaughlin as well as Trans Families representative and Director of Programs Odetta Owen Boudreau raised a giant Progress Pride flag over Lumen Field.
MATCH NOTES
Sounders FC sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 25 points (6-7-7), level on points with ninth-place Vancouver for the final MLS Cup Playoffs position (Whitecaps FC holds the total wins tiebreaker).
Seattle is now 15-8-11 all-time against FC Dallas in MLS regular season play. Seattle is riding a five-match unbeaten streak (2-0-3) in the series.
Raúl Ruidíaz scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season in the second half, his 86th strike across all competitions for Sounders FC (first in club history).
With the late brace, Jordan Morris has seven goals on the season. His 60-career regular-season goals pass Fredy Montero for second in club history. With 73 goals across all competitions, Morris is third in club history, six behind Montero and 13 behind Ruidíaz.
With a pair of assists in the second half, Albert Rusnák now has a team-leading nine on the season, tied for seventh in MLS.
João Paulo recorded his second assist of the season on Ruidíaz's goal. The Brazilian now has 25 career assists over five seasons with Seattle.
Obed Vargas recorded the game-winning assist on Morris' stoppage-time goal, his fourth of the season.
Saturday marked the club's annual Pride Match presented by Starbucks. Celebrating inclusion, the Pride Match gives an opportunity for Sounders FC to reaffirm its ongoing commitment to Stand for LGBTQ+ Equality, one of the four main tenets of the club's Social Justice Framework.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 3 - FC Dallas 2
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field
Referee: Mark Badawi
Assistants: Micheal Barwegen, Eduardo Jeff
Fourth Official: Elton Garcia
VAR: Fotis Bazakos
Attendance: 30,093
Weather: 70 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
FCD - Patrickson Delgado (Logan Farrington) 66'
FCD - Petar Musa (Patrickson Delgado) 70'
SEA - Raúl Ruidíaz (Albert Rusnák) 78'
SEA - Jordan Morris (Albert Rusnák) 88'
SEA - Jordan Morris (Obed Vargas) 90'+4'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
FCD - Petar Musa (caution) 27'
SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 80'
FCD - Dante Sealy (caution) 89'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Cristian Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 73'); Obed Vargas, João Paulo, Danny Musovski (Raúl Ruidíaz 60'), Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú (Paul Rothrock 67'); Jordan Morris
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nathan, Cody Baker, Josh Atencio, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves
Total shots: 26
Shots on goal: 9
Fouls: 16
Offside: 0
Corner-Kicks: 9
Saves: 3
FC Dallas - Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Paul Arriola, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha; Patrickson Delgado (Omar Gonzalez 80'), Sebastian Lletget, Katlego Ntsabeleng (Dante Sealy 71'), Liam Fraser; Petar Musa, Jesus Ferreira (Logan Farrington 60')
Substitutes not used: Jimmy Maurer, Carl Sainte, Ema Twumasi, Sam Junqua, Eugene Ansah, Bernard Kamungo
Total shots: 8
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 12
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 1
Saves: 6
- SOUNDERS FC -
Images from this story
|
Seattle Sounders FC in action
