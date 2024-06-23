Timbers Down Cascadia Rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2-0 Shutout Win at Providence Park

June 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers defeated Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a 2-0 shutout victory on Saturday night at Providence Park, extending their undefeated run to six straight matches. Jonathan Rodríguez opened the scoring in the 26th minute, followed by a goal from Felipe Mora in the 43rd minute to secure the win. Playing in goal, James Pantemis also registered his third clean sheet of the season. With tonight's win, the Timbers climbed to the sixth spot of the Western Conference standings.

The Timbers Trident

Jonathan Rodríguez scored his eighth goal tonight, tied for second most on the team with Evander. The Uruguayan international has recorded a goal contribution in eight of Portland's last nine matches (6G, 3A). Felipe Mora recorded his team-leading ninth goal of the 2024 campaign. With his goal tonight, the Chilean striker ranks fourth in most goals scored by any player in Timbers history with 34. Evander tallied his team-leading 10th assist today, also leading the team in points with 26 this season. Notably, the Brazilian midfielder has tallied a goal contribution in seven of Portland's last eight matches (4G, 6A). Portland is the only team in MLS that has three or more players to have scored eight or more goals this season. Evander is averaging 1.17 goal contributions per 90, while Mora averages 1.05 and RodriÃÂguez averages 0.80. Notably, Evander has assisted Rodríguez three times this season and in back-to-back matches (at SJE, June 19).

Unbeaten in Six

The Timbers are unbeaten in their last six consecutive matches, earning 14 points in that stretch with four wins and two draws. Six straight matches unbeaten marks Portland's longest streak this year. Portland has earned three shutouts in the unbeaten stretch, with tonight's being its first at Providence Park in 2024. The Timbers are also undefeated in their last four home matches (W3, D1). With a record of 7-7-6 (27 pts), Portland has climbed into sixth place of the Western Conference standings.

Scoring at Home

This season, Portland has tallied 20 goals at Providence Park, tied for third most home goals scored in the league. With a mark of 4-2-3 at Providence Park, the Timbers have scored in each of their matches at home this year, while notching multiple goals in seven of nine home games. At home, Felipe Mora leads the team in goals scored with six, while Rodríguez has four and Evander three. Notably, Evander has registered two goals and five assists in the last four home matches, while Rodríguez has three goals and three assists in the last five home matches. Seven different Timbers players have scored goals at Providence Park (Antony, Asprilla, Fogaça, Evander, Mora, Moreno, Williamson)

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Jonathan Rodríguez (Evander), 26th minute: Receiving a long pass from Santiago Moreno on a counterattack, Felipe Mora played the ball back into the path of Evander. The Brazilian midfielder used his right foot to send a precise ball to Jonathan Rodríguez in the left half-space, who took it down with his right foot and rolled it into the bottom-right corner.

POR - Felipe Mora (Santiago Moreno), 43rd minute: Winning the second ball at midfield, Santiago Moreno turned and threaded a pass to Felipe Mora making a run between the Whitecaps' left-sided center backs. With his right foot, Mora took a touch before firing a shot into the bottom-left corner of goal.

Notes

The Timbers are unbeaten in their last six consecutive matches, earning 14 points in that stretch with four wins and two draws.

Six straight matches unbeaten marks Portland's longest streak this year.

The Timbers are also undefeated in their last four home matches (W3, D1).

Portland earned its third clean sheet of the season, and its third in the last five matches.

With a record of 7-7-6 (27 pts), Portland has climbed into sixth place of the Western Conference standings.

Jonathan Rodríguez scored his eighth goal tonight, tied for second most on the team with Evander.

Rodríguez has tallied a goal contribution in eight of Portland's last nine matches (6G, 3A).

Felipe Mora recorded his team-leading ninth goal of the 2024 campaign.

With his goal tonight, Mora ranks fourth in most goals scored by any player in Timbers history with 34.

Evander tallied his team-leading 10th assist today, also leading the team in points with 26 this season.

Evander has recorded a goal contribution in seven of Portland's last eight matches (4G, 6A).

Portland is the only team in MLS that has three or more players to have scored eight or more goals this season.

Santiago Moreno tallied his seventh assist this season, the second-most behind Evander.

Notably, Evander is averaging 1.17 goal contributions per 90, while Mora averages 1.05 and RodriÃÂguez averages 0.80.

Evander has assisted Rodríguez three times this season and in back-to-back matches.

Portland has tallied 20 goals at Providence Park, which is tied for third most goals scored in the league.

With a mark of 4-2-3 at Providence Park, the Timbers have scored in each of their matches at home this year, while notching multiple goals in seven of nine home games.

At home, Mora leads the team in goals scored with six, while Rodríguez has four and Evander three.

Notably, Evander has registered two goals and five assists in the last four home matches, while Rodríguez has three goals and three assists in the last five home matches.

Seven different Timbers players have scored goals at Providence Park (Antony, Asprilla, Fogaça, Evander, Mora, Moreno, Williamson).

Goalkeeper James Pantemis is 4-1-3 through seven appearances this year, allowing only one goal in the last three matches.

Next Game

Up next, the Timbers will host Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific). A stream will be available on MLS Season PassÃ¢â¬Â¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (7-7-6, 27pts) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (7-7-4,Ã¢â¬Â¯25pts)

June 22, 2024 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 2 0 2

Vancouver Whitecaps 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Rodríguez (Evander), 26

POR: Mora (Moreno), 43

Misconduct Summary:

VAN: Schöpf (caution), 34

VAN: Blackmon (caution), 39

VAN: Schöpf (ejection), 52

POR: Ayala (caution), 55

VAN: Berhalter (caution), 60

Lineups:

POR:Ã¢â¬Â¯GK Pantemis, D Bravo, D Zuparic, D McGraw, D Mosquera, M Ayala (Paredes, 64), M Chará ©, M Rodríguez (Fogaça, 87), M Evander (Williamson, 87), M Moreno (Asprilla, 87), F Mora (Antony, 77)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Mabiala, D E. Miller

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Evander, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Rodríguez, 3); FOULS: 11 (Moreno, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 2

VAN: GK Takaoka, D Blackmon, D Veselinovic, D Brown (Martins, 64), M Laborda (Johnson, 77), M Bovalina (Raposo, 45), M Schöpf, M Vite, M Berhalter, F Gauld ©, F Picault (White, 45, Kreilach, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Bendik, GK Boehmer, D Utvik, M Priso-Mbongue

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Bovalina, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Schöpf, Gauld, 1); FOULS: 12 (Laborda, 3); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4, SAVES: 5

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Brad Jensen

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Weather: Mostly Sunny, 75 degrees

Attendance: 22,471

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.