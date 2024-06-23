LA Galaxy Academy U-17s Claim 2024 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Championship with 4-1 Win Over Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park on Sunday Night

June 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The LA Galaxy Academy U-17s defeated Charlotte FC U-17s 4-1 in the final of the 2024 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup to become champions of the tournament for a second consecutive season at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. on Sunday night. Ruben Ramos Jr. recorded a hattrick in the final, while Jose "Pepe" Magana scored the game-winning goal in the victory against Charlotte.

U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Playoff Individual Awards

Following the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup win, Magana, who scored the game-winning goal in the final against Charlotte FC, was named the MLS NEXT Cup MVP presented by adidas. Ramos Jr., who tallied a tournament-high eight goals, was named the MLS NEXT Cup Top Scorer. Additionally, goalkeeper Owen Pratt was named the MLS NEXT Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate.

Road to the Championship

The LA Galaxy Academy U-17 earned a 3-1 penalty-shootout win over the San Jose Earthquakes following a 2-2 draw in regulation in the Round of 16 on June 18. In the Quarterfinals, the LA Galaxy Academy earned a 2-0 shutout win over Sporting Kansas City on June 19. In a rematch of the 2024 Generation adidas Cup Final, the LA Galaxy drew the Philadelphia Union Academy 2-2 in regulation, before earning a 5-3 penalty-kick shootout win on June 21 to advance to the U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Final.

LA Galaxy Academy Success

Notably, the LA Galaxy Academy became the first club in MLS NEXT history to make the Championship of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in two different age groups in a single season. The LA Galaxy Academy U-15s fell 3-1 to Chicago Fire FC in the 2024 U-15 MLS NEXT Cup Championship on June 23. In the 2024 Generation adidas Cup U-17 Final, the LA Galaxy Academy U-17s played the Philadelphia Academy U-17s to a 2-2 draw in regulation, but fell 5-4 in the penalty kick shootout on April 7. Last year, the LA Galaxy Academy U-17s defeated Real Colorado U-17s 4-2 in the final of the 2023 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup on June 25.

Goal-Scoring Plays.

LA - Ruben Ramos Jr. (Dylan Vanney), 17th minute - Dylan Vanney delivered a cross into the penalty area to Ruben Ramos Jr., whose flicked header beat the Charlotte FC goalkeeper at the top corner.

LA - Jose "Pepe" Magana (Gabriel Arnold), 23rd minute - Gabriel Arnold's corner-kick delivery into the six-yard box was headed in at the near post by Pepe Magana.

LA - Ruben Ramos Jr., 45th minute - After Gustavo Gonzalez's shot from inside the penalty area was blocked, the loose ball was tapped in from close range by Ruben Ramos Jr.

LA - Ruben Ramos Jr. (Mason Vanney), 50h minute - Ruben Ramos Jr. carried the ball towards the top of the box before playing the ball to Mason Vanney on the right side of the penalty area. Vanney cut the ball back to Ramos Jr., whose first-timed shot was drilled into the bottom right corner of the goal.

CLT - Rocket Ritarita, 65th minute - Rocket Ritarita's shot from inside the 18-yard box was fired into the back of the net.

Postgame Notes LA Galaxy Academy claimed their second consecutive U-17 MLS NEXT Cup title with the win over Charlotte FC. Ruben Ramos Jr. notched a hattrick in the win over Charlotte FC. Ramos Jr., who tallied a tournament-high eight goals, was named the MLS NEXT Cup Top Scorer. Ruben Ramos Jr. has scored in two consecutive U17 MLS NEXT Cup Championship matches (2023, 2024). Pepe Magana was named MLS NEXT Cup MVP presented by adidas. Goalkeeper Owen Pratt was named MLS NEXT Cup Best Goalkeeper presented by Allstate. Gabriel Arnold, Mason Vanney and Dylan Vanney each registered assists in the match. LA Galaxy Academy U-17 Head Coach Shaun Tsakiris has lead the team to consecutive U-17 MLS NEXT Cup titles (2023, 2024).

2024 MLS NEXT Cup Final

LA Galaxy Academy U-17s vs. Charlotte FC U-17s

Sunday, June 23, 2024 - GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

U-17 LA Galaxy Academy 3 1 4

U-17 Charlotte FC Academy 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

LA: Ramos Jr. (D. Vanney), 17

LA: Magana (Arnold), 23

LA: Ramos Jr., 45

LA: Ramos Jr. (M. Vanney), 50

CLT: Ritarita, 65

Lineups:

LA: GK Owen Pratt; D Mason Vanney, D Enrique "Kike" Martinez, D Jose "Pepe" Magana, D Gustavo Gonzalez, M Mateo Tsakiris ©, M Dylan Vanney, M Gabriel Arnold, F Christian Coreas, F Adrian Alvarenga, F Ruben Ramos Jr.

CLT: GK Trey Faticoni; D Michael Tremaglio, D James Nyandjo, D Cristian Chamorro, D Cooper Dissinger; M Jayson Quintanilla, M Simon Tonidandel, M Landon Alepa, F Rocket Ritarita, F Isaias Elizalde, F Nimfa Berchimas

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 77 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

