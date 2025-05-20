Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

THE ATLANTA DREAM HOLD OFF THE FEVER TO PICK UP THEIR FIRST WIN

Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard led the way for the Dream with 21 PTS & 20 PTS respectively!

