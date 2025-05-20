Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 20, 2025
May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
THE ATLANTA DREAM HOLD OFF THE FEVER TO PICK UP THEIR FIRST WIN
Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard led the way for the Dream with 21 PTS & 20 PTS respectively!
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 20, 2025
- Las Vegas Rolls Past Connecticut, 87-62 - Las Vegas Aces
- Dream Hold on to Win at Indiana - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Fall to Atlanta Dream - Indiana Fever
- Connecticut Drops Matchup with Las Vegas, 87-62 - Connecticut Sun
- Ogwumike and Storm Show out in Dallas with Big Offensive Win - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Sign Liatu King to Hardship Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
- Xfinity Named Official Internet and Mobile Partner of the Connecticut Sun for the 2025 Season - Connecticut Sun
- Wings Rally before Falling to Seattle - Dallas Wings
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
