Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2024
June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Indiana Fever were up by as many as 18 points before the Atlanta Dream worked to cut into the deficit, making it a tied ball game with minutes left in the 4th. However the Fever were able to finish the job to pick up the 91-84 win.
Aliyah Boston tied her career-high with 27 PTS, 13 REB to lead the Fever.
