Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2024

June 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever were up by as many as 18 points before the Atlanta Dream worked to cut into the deficit, making it a tied ball game with minutes left in the 4th. However the Fever were able to finish the job to pick up the 91-84 win.

Aliyah Boston tied her career-high with 27 PTS, 13 REB to lead the Fever.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.