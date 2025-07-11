Sports stats

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2025

July 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Indiana Fever defeat the Atlanta Dream 99-82 to move to 10-10 on the season

Kelsey Mitchell went off for 25 PTS, 3 AST, & 3 3PM, while Aliyah Boston dropped 19 PTS, 6 REB, & 8 AST!

