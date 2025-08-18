Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 17, 2025
Published on August 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream defeat the Golden State Valkyries 79-63
Rhyne Howard dropped 14 PTS, 5 REB & 6 AST to lead ATL to victory!
29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 18, 2025
- Storm Comeback Comes up Short - Seattle Storm
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 79, Golden State Valkyries 63 - Atlanta Dream
- Golden State Valkyries (18-16) vs. Atlanta Dream (22-12) Postgame Notes - Golden State Valkyries
- Dream Snap Valkyries Four-Game Winning Streak on Sunday Night - Golden State Valkyries
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 79, Golden State Valkyries 63
- Atlanta Dream Sign Forward Sika Koné to Rest-Of-Season Contract
- Atlanta Dream Sign Forward Sika Koné to Rest-Of-Season Contract
- Atlanta Dream Name Traci Messier New VP of Communications and External Affairs
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 85, Seattle Storm 75