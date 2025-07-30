Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 30, 2025
July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
It all came down to the final 2 minutes in Dallas
Watch how the Dream pulled off a wild finish to take down the Wings, 88-85!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 30, 2025
- Atlanta Edges Wings, 88-85 - Dallas Wings
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 88, Dallas Wings 85 - Dallas Wings
- Postgame Notes: NYL 93, MIN 100 - New York Liberty
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 88, Dallas Wings 85 - Atlanta Dream
- McDonald's Career Night Adds to Fever Hot Streak - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Take Down the Phoenix Mercury - Indiana Fever
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Mystics - 7/31/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries to Host 'Slam Night' on August 9 - Golden State Valkyries
- A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Power Aces Past Surging Sparks 89-74 - Las Vegas Aces
- 7/29 Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes - Los Angeles Sparks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.